ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

ACAD traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.60. 16,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

