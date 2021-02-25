AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.90

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.90 and last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 14608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,086,000.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

