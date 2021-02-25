A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.06

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.72, with a volume of 35587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

