95,468 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Chesapeake Utilities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $111.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

