935 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $269.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $272.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

