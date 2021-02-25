90,660 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,984,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after acquiring an additional 598,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after acquiring an additional 267,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after acquiring an additional 207,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,901,000 after acquiring an additional 245,143 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.95. The company had a trading volume of 105,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,288. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.09. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

