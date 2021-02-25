8,913 Shares in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.26 on Thursday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

