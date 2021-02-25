7,041 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $26.38 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

