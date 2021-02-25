53,000 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after buying an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after buying an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after buying an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after buying an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.54. The stock had a trading volume of 173,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,008. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

