$52.85 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce sales of $52.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $204.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $205.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $237.65 million, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,125. Paya has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 151.02 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

