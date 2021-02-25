4,850 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aptiv by 213.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after acquiring an additional 513,359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $30,528,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

