417,771 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 417,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,313,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.31% of HEICO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in HEICO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $133.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

