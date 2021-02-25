3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,479 shares of company stock valued at $417,561. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3D Systems by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,950 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,545 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 136,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,694 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.45. 141,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.