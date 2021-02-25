39,950 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 101,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.