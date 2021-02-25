3,797 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.47.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

