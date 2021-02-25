3,560 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Bought by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,560 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 103,138 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day moving average is $131.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

