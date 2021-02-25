$337.07 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce sales of $337.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $337.20 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $324.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $77.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 592 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $43,849.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,943.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $4,832,344. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

