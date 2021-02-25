32,767 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Bought by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,467,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,305,000 after buying an additional 944,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10,347.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 313,843 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 322,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,034,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,447,000 after acquiring an additional 154,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.81. 187,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,571. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.66. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.18 and a 52 week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

