3,149 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 151.8% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 187,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $144.51. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

