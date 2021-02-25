$295.34 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $295.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.34 million. Wix.com reported sales of $215.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock traded up $12.06 on Wednesday, reaching $351.17. The company had a trading volume of 708,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,615. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day moving average is $267.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wix.com (WIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.