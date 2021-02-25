2,789 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $107,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

