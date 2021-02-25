$274.67 Million in Sales Expected for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report sales of $274.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 213,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,796. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

