2,713 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.09 on Thursday, reaching $386.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,193. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

