$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $27.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.92 million and the lowest is $27.90 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $31.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $80.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.70 million to $80.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $120.01 million, with estimates ranging from $117.20 million to $122.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XENT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 58.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,007,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter worth about $720,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 202,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,498. The company has a market cap of $792.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

