2,179 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE APTV traded down $4.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. 7,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.70. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $159.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.