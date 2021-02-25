200 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $173.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

