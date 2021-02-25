$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.64 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.90 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

NSC stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.