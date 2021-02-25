1,902 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.20. 359,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,422,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.