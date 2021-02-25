1,346 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $260.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.33.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.