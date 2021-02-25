1,346 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SNPS opened at $260.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.43.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.33.
In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
