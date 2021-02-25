13,268 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of GE opened at $13.12 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

