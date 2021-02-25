$118.08 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $118.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $122.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $25.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 488,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.94. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.