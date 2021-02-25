111 (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Up 8.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.30. 677,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,450,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of 111 by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 111 by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

