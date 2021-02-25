10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,717. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

