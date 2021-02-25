1,027 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,187 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBMK opened at $26.35 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

