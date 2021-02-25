10,140 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1,948.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 431,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,021 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 199,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

TCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.39.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

