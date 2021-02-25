10,100 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock valued at $37,078,183. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.