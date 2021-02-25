$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.19.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $101.90. The company had a trading volume of 766,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.