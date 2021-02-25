$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $6.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 231.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

