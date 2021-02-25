$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Comerica reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.