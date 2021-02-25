$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Avient posted sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

