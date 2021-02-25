0xcert Price Reaches $0.0036 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $6,088.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00743182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC.

0xcert Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

