$0.52 EPS Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. PBF Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

PBFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of PBFX opened at $13.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,300 shares of company stock worth $228,285. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the third quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

