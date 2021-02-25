$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FREE opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.44.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.