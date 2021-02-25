-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Anaplan reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,190,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,678 shares in the company, valued at $88,377,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLAN traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 114,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,010. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.