Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.37

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.37 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 4489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $6,052,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,478 shares of company stock worth $12,325,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 683.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

