Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $290,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $169,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,478 shares of company stock worth $12,325,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth $340,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 683.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

