Zuflo Coin Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $71,504.48 and approximately $25,455.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.58 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (CRYPTO:ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.