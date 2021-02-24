ZrCoin Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $91,836.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.90 or 0.00464303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00070180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00078655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00487635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00072414 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

