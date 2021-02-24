Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $159.52 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

