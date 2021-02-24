ZKSwap Trading 205.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $750.82 million and approximately $148.26 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for $9.39 or 0.00019101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 205.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00497541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00067170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00081792 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00481984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00073858 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

